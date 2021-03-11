Sniffer dog Tina dies, cops bid adieu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 10-year-old sniffer dog Tina that died on Wednesday, was accorded a guard of honour by the Cyberabad police unit. Police say it had been suffering from poor health for a while. The four-legged braveheart was an expert in detecting explosives and was trained at IITA, Moinabad, as part of its 2012 batch in Explosive Detection. The female Cocker Spaniel served in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner

VC Sajjanar pays his respects to Tina

Tina shot to the spotlight during the tenure of Anurag Sharma, former DGP of undivided Andhra Pradesh, and CV Anand, former Commissioner of Cyberabad police. The officials placed a wreath and paid their last respects to Tina with bands and three rounds of gunfire. Tina was involved in a number of police duties during VIP and VVIP visits, anti-sabotage checks, etc.