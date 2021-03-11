STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

What’s Cooking on Canvas?

Her experimental work with the human body presumption and identity upholds a relevant picture of contemporary experiences.

Published: 11th March 2021 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  The month of March celebrates women their achievements, contributions and much more. And it doesn’t come as a surprise when several women artists come together to make it more meaningful. That’s how Goethe Zentrum is organising a group art exhibition titled ‘Cooking up a storm’ - to digitally present works of 14 women artists living and working in Hyderabad.

Says the curator of the art show Koeli Mukherjee Ghose, “While many of the women cooked and cooked during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown with pleasure or pain, it was indeed necessary to take the creative car back on the road and bring out all that was cooked with lines, paints, surface and thoughts in the studios of the participating artists.” Koeli is also the participating artist along with Aiman Arastu, Farzona Khanoon, Jaya Baheti, B Padma Reddy, Palakshi Das, Piu Mahapatra, Sabita Lakshmanan, Sahithi Kalyanam, Saraswati, Sravanthi Juluri, Sriparna Dutta and Sweta. 

The artworks tell different stories. For example, Farzona Khanoon’s artwork depicts a protagonist who fights from the wound itself for her right to live She symbolises the same with select colours. Young artist Sahiti Kalyanam juxtaposes her new media expression and her canvas paintings. Her experimental work with the human body presumption and identity upholds a relevant picture of contemporary experiences.

Sravanthi Juluri’s artworks, as always represent a fierceness through the abstract strokes. Artist Padma Reddy talks about her works saying, “The human mind is a storehouse. Mine seems to me like an alien...yet a constant accompaniment - troubling, tormenting and curbing, among other things. The complexities are amazing and mysterious.

The astounding revelations of the way I think, the labyrinth of multifarious activity that runs through is not only bewildering but also frightening.. printmaking is solely an expression for me that helps negotiate and navigate my concerns invalidating the so-called set norms of my social and cultural placement.”

Sweta’s paintings explore the dimensional aspects of the range of the vision and a dynamic play of bringing out the perspective that can not be seen at a glance. A journey has a defining contrast between the mighty urbanism and delicate natural vegetation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp