What’s Cooking on Canvas?

HYDERABAD : The month of March celebrates women their achievements, contributions and much more. And it doesn’t come as a surprise when several women artists come together to make it more meaningful. That’s how Goethe Zentrum is organising a group art exhibition titled ‘Cooking up a storm’ - to digitally present works of 14 women artists living and working in Hyderabad.

Says the curator of the art show Koeli Mukherjee Ghose, “While many of the women cooked and cooked during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown with pleasure or pain, it was indeed necessary to take the creative car back on the road and bring out all that was cooked with lines, paints, surface and thoughts in the studios of the participating artists.” Koeli is also the participating artist along with Aiman Arastu, Farzona Khanoon, Jaya Baheti, B Padma Reddy, Palakshi Das, Piu Mahapatra, Sabita Lakshmanan, Sahithi Kalyanam, Saraswati, Sravanthi Juluri, Sriparna Dutta and Sweta.

The artworks tell different stories. For example, Farzona Khanoon’s artwork depicts a protagonist who fights from the wound itself for her right to live She symbolises the same with select colours. Young artist Sahiti Kalyanam juxtaposes her new media expression and her canvas paintings. Her experimental work with the human body presumption and identity upholds a relevant picture of contemporary experiences.

Sravanthi Juluri’s artworks, as always represent a fierceness through the abstract strokes. Artist Padma Reddy talks about her works saying, “The human mind is a storehouse. Mine seems to me like an alien...yet a constant accompaniment - troubling, tormenting and curbing, among other things. The complexities are amazing and mysterious.

The astounding revelations of the way I think, the labyrinth of multifarious activity that runs through is not only bewildering but also frightening.. printmaking is solely an expression for me that helps negotiate and navigate my concerns invalidating the so-called set norms of my social and cultural placement.”

Sweta’s paintings explore the dimensional aspects of the range of the vision and a dynamic play of bringing out the perspective that can not be seen at a glance. A journey has a defining contrast between the mighty urbanism and delicate natural vegetation.