Police cancel weapon license of Telangana man who shot at wife, children

HYDERABAD: Days after a businessman was arrested for opening fire on his wife and children with a licenced revolver, the Kalapathar police issued orders on Thursday to cancel the accused’s weapon license with immediate effect. In the notice, the police have asked the accused Syed Habeeb Hashmi to explain the incident.

Syed had shot three rounds of bullets from his revolver at his wife and children over a property dispute, at their house at Bilalnagar in Kalapathar police limits on Monday. The women and children suffered injuries during the shooting and their condition is now stable, police said. Syed was arrested on Monday and was booked under Section 307 of the IPC and Section 27 (1) of the Indian Arms Act.