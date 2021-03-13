STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Civic staff raise a stink over garbage crisis

Removal of garbage bins in city leaves sanitation workers to pick up decaying, putrid waste with their bare hands

Published: 13th March 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage piled up on the roadside in Hyderabad on Friday | RVK Rao

Garbage piled up on the roadside in Hyderabad on Friday | RVK Rao

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Garbage hauling is a difficult task. To make it worse, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has removed garbage bins from the city, leaving sanitation workers to pick up decaying waste, including used diapers, with their bare hands as the corporation has failed to arranged for an alternative. 

“I have to pick up decomposed and putrid domestic waste with my bare hands because our corporation has decided to removed bins without arranging for an alternatives,” said a sanitation worker. Earlier, people dumped their garbage in the blue garbage bins located at designated spots around street corners and on the roadside, recalled the worker. These bins, he said, were lifted by jibs onto the garbage trucks without any manual intervention.     

However, citizens from various localities told Express that GHMC garbage collectors are collecting waste only twice or thrice a week. “I live 100 metres away from a garbage bin. The garbage collectors, however, only frequent my doorstep thrice a week, so I have to go to the bin and dump waste when it gets accumulated. But, I still pay for garbage collectors every month,” said T Rajender, a resident of Ram Nagar, Attapur. “Since the past one week, there are no bins and I have no option but to dump the waste in the place where the bins used to be kept,” he added.         

Another sanitation worker, Arun Kumar, who collects garbage using a mini JCB near First Lancer in Masab Tank, said, “For the past one week I have been working from 5 am to 7 pm everyday. My job is to pile up the waste that is getting scattered due to the lack of bins. Labourers then dump this waste in to trucks.”  “It was much easier before. We never had to bother about collecting scattered waste,” he added.
According to the GHMC, once the contract with Ramky Environmental Engineers is finalised, garbage will be hauled twice or thrice a day in the city.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
garbage GHMC
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp