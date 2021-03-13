Cyber crook from Jamtara cheats woman of Rs 6.40 lakh, held 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cybercrime wing of the Rachakonda police arrested a cyber fraudster from Jamtara in Jharkhand, Birbal Pandit, who had cheated a city-based woman to the tune of Rs 6.40 lakh.

According to the police, the victim received an SMS in January 2021 stating that her Airtel network service will expire in the next 24 hours. A few minutes later, she received a call from a person claiming to be from Airtel customer care and was asked to download the ‘Team Viewer Quick Support’ app for updating her network service.

Believing the call to be genuine, the victim downloaded the app on her mobile. The victim was asked to share the app’s user ID with the caller and was further asked to allow the remote access notifications on that app.

She was then asked to make an online transaction of Rs 10 through her Internet banking account. As she completed the transaction, the caller obtained her bank account credentials and transferred Rs 6.40 lakh from her account.