Hyderabad students win big at national GK Olympiad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Kartikeya Bansal, a Class IV student from Chirec International School, Hyderabad, emerged as the national-level winner of Telangana at Mind Wars, a GK Olympiad. An event by promoted by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), the national-level competition hones the general knowledge of students.

The Olympiad was based on the premise that quizzing helps children understand the importance of general knowledge and imbues in them skills that help them ace the competition and life as well. The competition saw a large number of children across various schools from India participating in numerous GK tests on the Mind Wars mobile application.

With a multitude of questions from a NCERT – based syllabus on diverse topics, the unique format allowed them to take the test again and again until they were satisfied with their performance.