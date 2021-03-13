Select mosques imparting lessons in basic skills, English, Science & Math

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS many as 12 select mosques in the city are now providing lessons in English, Science and Maths to boys, in addition to religious teachings. The initiative was started at Masjid-e-Chowk and 20 other mosques in Hyderabad. The students are also being imparted lessons in basic skills.

Masjid-e-Chowk was chosen for this initiative amongst the 20 other mosques for its huge library and its central location on the city’s map. This initiative can come as a major boost to students from economically under-privileged sections, who had faced a major setback with the closure of schools due to the pandemic.

Another mosque chosen for the programme is the three-storeyed Alamgir Masjid. This mosque, which was once fully used for prayers, is now occupied for coaching. The organisers of the programme include MS Educational Society Director MM Hussain, educationalist Zakir Hussain and others.

Earlier, several such measures were taken up by NGOs like Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) and so on. HHF had set up a free wellness centre for women at Masjid-e-Mustafa in Rajendranagar. The programme was initiated to control non-communicable disease. A total of 350 women were screened for NCDs at the clinic.