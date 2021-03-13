Start counting the bills, ladies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women have made long strides towards demanding equal opportunities for themselves in the past few decades. They have made their presence felt in corporate spaces, in public life and other areas which were prohibited for them till a few years back. But financial literacy seems to be an area in which women are happy to hand over the reins to the men in their families.

Hyderabad-based life coach, Dr Mani Pavitra, has started an initiative in her institute called Fortune Academy to educate women about the nitty-gritty of growing money, investments and stock markets. Stating that she was shocked when she came to know about most women’s poor financial literacy, Mani said: “A couple of years ago, I started Million Moms, a movement to help mothers gain physical fitness and emotional stability.

While I was working with them, I was stunned to see how highly educated, urban women are blissfully unaware about money management. Though they are involved in decisions like buying a house or an insurance policy, the ultimate task of managing investments is done by men.” Talking about the scheme she started to bridge this gap, the dentist says: “When I saw poor participation of women in major financial processes, I decided to start a course in my academy to transform women’s relationship with money.

But to my surprise, 99 percent of the people who enrolled for it turned out to be men. That is when I decided that I would ask the men to bring along a woman from their family for the three-month course. We do not charge the woman anything.” When asked the reason behind women’s reluctance to take care of their money, the life coach said: “Women are deeply conditioned from childhood to leave money matters to men. For them, taking care of family becomes a priority and they leave important financial decisions to the male members of the family.

There is an inherent fear of numbers and finance among them. Despite having multiple educational qualifications, they have a mental barrier against understanding stock markets, mutual funds, SIPs etc. However, making your money grow is not as complicated as it is made out to be, and anyone with a rudimentary knowledge of money matters can multiply their assets within a short time.”