Summer-ready menu for the nostalgic folks

The 90s fine dining restaurant is lining up an array of delicacies that are apt for the hot climes

Published: 13th March 2021 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 07:55 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Much before the new-age theme restaurants proliferated in Hyderabad, the city folk enjoyed visiting Ohri’s Gufaa, the cave restaurant where you could eat food amidst almostreal looking mashaals, dim lights and spooky noises inside a cave. With a decor that reminds you of the wilderness, the jungle-themed restaurant that specialises in North Indian and Mughlai delicacies, is now back with a summer- ready menu. “We are glad that the guests have star ted dining out at Gufaa since October.

After the long gap, we are all kicked out being back in action,” says Chef Vijay Anand Bakshi. He has, among other things, lined up a few summer specials for the upcoming season. The coolants mark their presence in the mocktail section. Aam Bahar, a simple, tangy and sweet beverage, marks the onset of summer. The mutton marag soup which is a Hyderabadi speciality is a thin soup made with bone-in mutton, spices and fresh cream.

The chicken ghee roast was a Mangalorean recipe made with Byadgi chilli from Mangalore. The chillies gave the dish a deep red colour but cut out the spice level, as this chilli is not as hot as the others. Cooked in masala with ghee, this dish, the chef tells us is one of their most popular. The Talwar Chicken, another starter was a tandoor variety that came served on a long skewer. It had all the smokiness of the tandoor and was served with coriander and mint chutney.

Seeing the non-veggies enjoy it will leave the veggies also craving for a similar barbecue dish. Chef Bakshi promises he has something to keep the veggies happy too. Although, they don’t have it in the menu, the chef ’s team can bring you a fruit or paneer one for you. The main course consisted of rogan josh, butter chicken, Chicken Turkmenistan, all mildly spiced, just as we like it and came in white and red gravies. They were served with a bread platter with different types of parathas.

The Hyderabadi mutton biryani was full of aromatic spices made with long grain Basmati rice and tender mutton. And of course, there is Aam Phirni in the main course. The richness of milk with the flavours of mango. Perfect for a summer meal.

