On duty cop carrying baby breaks the internet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A picture of a woman cop looking after an infant while also performing her duty on the polling day went viral on Sunday. The 26-year-old police constable Kavitha, attached with the Bibinagar police station, claimed she had no idea that her ‘simple gesture’ would earn her so much praise.

Speaking to Express, she said, “I was on polling duty for the MLC elections, stationed at a ZPHS school, when a mother, carrying her three-month old daughter, came to cast her vote. I realised that it would be difficult for the woman to take care of the voting formalities, such as show her identity proofs and cast her vote on a ballot paper, all while carrying the baby. So I volunteered to take care of her baby until she was done. And even before I could realise it, someone clicked my picture with the baby. While I feel honoured for getting so much recognition, I think I was just doing the least I could, as a human, to help another.”

Since being uploaded online, the constable’s picture has gone viral on social media and prompted several reactions. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated Kavitha’s efforts and also announced a reward for her.

“Beyond call on duty, #WPCO Kavitha of @BibinagarPS taking care of a baby while her mother #Castingvote for TSLC elections at Polling Station 369 #ZPHS_Bibinagar. #CP_Rachakonda appreciated and announced #reward for her devotion towards #duty. @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCOPs [sic],” tweeted the Commissioner.

Rachakonda CP announces reward

The constable’s picture has gone viral on social media and prompted several reactions. For instance, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated Kavitha’s efforts and announced a reward for her