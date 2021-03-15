Three killed as car hits truck on ORR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons including a couple died in an accident on the Outer Ring Road at Shameerpet on the city outskirts on Sunday night. The incident happened when the car they were travelling in, crashed into a truck moving ahead, the police said. The victims Karunakar (48), his wife Sarala(42) and her sister Sandhya (40) were returning to the city after attending a function at Gajwel in Siddipet district.

According to police, on Sunday morning, the victims residing at Chiluka Nagar in Uppal had gone to Gajwel to attend a function, in their car. After attending the function, they started back home. At Shameerpet, they took the ORR to go to Uppal. After travelling for a few kilometres on the ORR, Karunakar who was behind the wheel, lost control and crashed his car into a truck moving ahead of them.

Due to the impact of the crash, all three travelling in the car died on the spot. Police have registered a case in this regard and started investigation.