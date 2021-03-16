A day packed with action

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sthri Hasthina Mahila Mandali in Hyderabad felicitated 12 accomplished women from diverse fields in Hyderabad with Angel Awards 2021 on Saturday. Dr Yerram Poorna Shanti Gupta spearheaded the event which celebrated the spirit of womanhood as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations. Shanti, who curated the mega event which took place at Prasad’s Preview Theatre, Banjara Hills, on Saturday said that the real essence of Women’s Day celebrations will be realised the day a woman can support another woman in need wholeheartedly. Actor Hema, TV anchor Ravi spiritual guru Deivagna Sharma, Mrs India Mamta Trivedi, Uppal Srinivas Gupta, Kalva Sukatha Anurdadha and Indra Prakash were among the guests of the day for the event.

Besides a live martial arts show by Taekwondo students and a fashion show by the Hyderabad Models team headed by Vamshi Palle, the event also recognised the work of 12 women in the city. Among the awardees were health and fitness gurus Anu Prasad, Yashoda Penubala, M Swathi, media personalities D Prajwala and Goutami Patnaikuni RJ Srijyothi, G Bhavani, Sirisha Sattoor, architect artist Sruthi Padakanti, child artist Sai Hansika Chakrat etc. Shanti also helped a single mom Swathi to help her buy a sewing machine to set up her own tailoring unit at home at the event.