Art at your table

The lamps have intricate artworks at the front panel which is made of tussar silk or handmade paper.

Published: 16th March 2021 07:36 AM

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Art is almost noun – it is present everywhere; it takes only the eyes of an artist to bring it forward for others to see. And it’s not just paintings and sculptures, but art in daily life that has the power to connect to people in myriad ways. Artists have, time and again, used different mediums to express their thoughts and create objects that can be part of a household or an office area.

That’s how the artist-entrepreneur Meghana has been creating varieties of handmade lamps using traditional art forms like Patachitra, Madhubani, Kalamkari, and Tholu Bommalata. Says Meghana, “We work with the artisans directly. They are from Bihar, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. As of now, we have a team of seven artisans.” 

The lamps have intricate artworks at the front panel which is made of tussar silk or handmade paper. The base is made of teakwood and sometimes they also use metal coated in steel powder. Her workshop is at her home in Kowkoor near Bolarum, Secunderabad. She was working with a corporate house as an HR professional. “I always felt art was my calling. I didn’t want to continue working for a corporate, so I quit and started working on incorporating in daily life through increased exposure and popularity,” says the self-taught art-entrepreneur.

That’s how her startup Hastha came into being in August 2018. The word is Sanskrit and means ‘hands’. She adds, “For art to flourish it needs to be combined with objects of daily utility. My idea is to increase the utility of the art form. We may not use a table lamp during the day, but it will remain as a small piece of art. At night when it is switched on and is illuminated the art form is projected,” she says.

She adds further. She used to put her lamps at flea markets but because of the restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the merchandise is sold through her social media pages onwards. The price starts at `1,600 onwards. As of now, she deals in tables lamps and floor lamps but plans to start making wall lamps as well using Cheriyal paintings. 

–  Saima Afreen
 saima@newindianexpress.com 
 @Sfreen

