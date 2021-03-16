Freelance jobs sought after by 20-29 years age group

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indeed, a job site analysed the freelance job market in India between January 2019 and January 2021 revealing a 22% jump in hiring in Jan this year as compared to Jan 2019. As the pandemic disrupted the job market compelling organisations to restructure their workforce, data concurrently shows that postings for freelance jobs spiked between May and June 2020, a near two-fold increase from the same period in 2019. Data highlights that searches for freelance jobs were highest in the 20-29 year age group - this cohort contributed to 73% of freelance job searches in January 2021.

With the implementation of work-from-home structures, job search activity post March 2020 was consistently higher than pre-pandemic levels, peaking in April 2020. However, data shows that at any point in time, freelance job postings have outstripped freelance job searches. Data also shows a concentration of freelance jobs in the creative, tech, sales and recruitment fields with these sectors contributing to 55% of the freelance jobs posted on Indeed. As of Jan 2021, freelance writer was the most in-demand job in this segment, followed by freelance designer, recruiter, and digital marketer.