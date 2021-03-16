GHMC told to act against polluting units

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of functioning of unauthorised polluting industries in Shastripuram and Tata Nagar residential colonies in Katedan of Rajendranagar mandal on the city’s outskirts, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the GHMC to act stringently as per law against these polluting units in two weeks.

No civil court/lower courts should entertain the pleas of the aggrieved parties if they have approached raising objection to the action of GHMC, instead, such parties should move the High Court for any relief, the court noted, and directed the GHMC to file a detailed counter affidavit informing the number of units closed, discontinuation of power supply to the units and so on by the next hearing.

A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in batch petitions filed complaining that various polluting industries had come up in their areas resulting in pollution.

The bench pulled up the GHMC for its failure to take action against the industries. GHMC counsel P Krishna Reddy submitted that about 146 units had been vacated from their premises as against issuance of notices to about 345 industries. Power supply was stopped to 83 units. The bench posted the matter to April 20 for further hearing.