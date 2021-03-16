STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC disposes of pleas against demolition of mosques

Special counsel for Telangana Harender Pershad told the court that both the mosques would be reconstructed in the new complex and foundation stones were also laid for the purpose.

Published: 16th March 2021 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 09:52 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday declined to entertain petitions filed against demolition of two mosques situated in the vicinity of the old secretariat building complex, in view of the State government’s submission that it will reconstruct them within the complex of the new secretariat.

A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy disposed of the petitions filed separately by advocates Zakeer Hussain Javid, Mohd Afzaluddin Dakhani and Khaja Aijazuddin seeking direction to the State government to construct the two mosques — Masjid-e-Daftar-e-Motamadi and Masjid-e-Hashimi at the same place having the same dimensions that they had prior to their demolitions. The petitioners’ advocates alleged that the government had intentionally demolished the two mosques during demolition of the old secretariat building.

Special counsel for Telangana Harender Pershad told the court that both the mosques would be reconstructed in the new complex and foundation stones were also laid for the purpose. After hearing the above submissions, the bench said there was no need to entertain the petitions since the government was going to reconstruct the subject two mosques. As for the petitioners’ plea to erect temporary structures for performing mandatory prayers at the demolition site, the bench said they could continue with the prayers in the mosques situated in the neighbourhood area and disposed of the petitions.

