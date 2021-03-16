STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hemanth murder: HC directs fast track court to complete trial in four months

Hemanth, 28, was abducted and killed by his wife Avanti’s family in a case of ‘honour’ killing.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The IX Additional District Court at LB Nagar, which has been designated as the Fast Track Court to conduct trial in the brutal murder of Chinta Yoga Hemanth Kumar that happened in September, 2020, has been directed to complete the trial within the next four months. The directions were passed by the High Court last week while hearing a bail petition filed by the accused in the case. The court rejected bail to the accused and passed the directions. 

Hemanth, 28, was abducted and killed by his wife Avanti’s family in a case of ‘honour’ killing. The Cyberabad police had arrested 18 persons, including Avanti’s parents and relatives, and filed a chargesheet. 

The court observed that the evidence collected by the investigating agency showed that serious allegations were leveled against the petitioners, that they, along with the other accused, committed a heinous offense. Furthermore, the modus operandi adopted by the accused prima facie disclosed that they committed the offense to do away with the life of the victim to separate him from his wife and hence there was an apprehension of threat to her. The Court while agreeing with the apprehension of the public prosecutor that it was difficult to secure the presence of the petitioners if they are released on bail, observed that such chances cannot be ruled out.

