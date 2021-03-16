Man beaten to death for urinating on roadside in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda Police on Tuesday arrested three persons who killed a man for urinating on the roadside on Sunday.

The accused -- M Shankar, K Anil Babu, and K Shivashankara Varaprasad -- were caught at Meerpet. They were produced in the court and sent to judicial remand, said Inspector (Meerpet) M Mahender Reddy.

According to police, the victim Anand Raj (33) was returning home on Sunday night. On the way, he halted to take a leak on the roadside. The accused Anil Babu and Varaprasad, who were passing by, noticed this and asked him why he urinated there. The duo was in an inebriated condition.

As the duo picked up an argument with Anand Raj, one Shankar, a friend of Anil Babu and Varaprasad, saw this and stopped to inquire about the incident.

After knowing that Anand Raj had urinated on the roadside, he backed Anil and Varaprasad and punched Anand on his face, and attacked him with his bracelet. His friends also joined him and beat up Anand leading to his death.

Based on the clues, police identified the accused. “The victim and the accused never knew each other, but since they were in an inebriated condition, they picked up an argument resulting in the fatal incident,” said Mahender Reddy.