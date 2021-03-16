STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Morning ragas in public parks in the city

The next morning concert is at Kotla Vijayabhaskara Reddy Botanical Garden on March 21 

Morning Live Music Concerts in public park.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tatvaa Arts, an organisation founded by art lovers Akhilesh Washikar and Gajender Shewalker, is introducing Morning Live Music Concerts in public parks. “It was free entertainment for walkers. It combines exercise and music and promotes fitness and relaxation,” says Akhilesh Washikar. This is being done in association with Dr GS Melkote Park Walkers Welfare Association at Melkote Park at Vittalwadi, Narayanguda. Their first concert kicked off on January 24. It was a flute recital by Dr Ramakanth Katti, an ENT specialist. Around 200 plus walkers and the audience made their presence. 

The 3rd Monthly Morning Music Concert in Public Parks was held last Sunday. It was a Shubhodayam-Music Unlock Series – Veena Recital by Sudhakar Rayaprolu accompanied by Shri N. Gunaranjan (mridangam) and Shri V Venkatesh (ghatam). About 500 morning walkers enjoyed the music along with the office bearers of the park. Now the concept is being extended to other parks. To begin with, it will be held at Kotla Vijayabhaskara Reddy Botanical Garden, Kothaguda on March 21 at 6.30 am.  “The city has about 30 to 35 big public parks well known for morning walkers. We endeavour to reach out to all these parks,” says the duo. They along with the support from other likeminded people Pritesh Patil and Prashant Serdeshmukh planning big in this space. All these are free concerts. P Nagabhushan Rao, President of the park said they were happy to associate with the program. 

Response from 2,000 plus walkers who walk on weekdays and 5,000 on Sundays has been very good. S Ramesh Yadav, chief advisor of the Park said they were the first among many parks in the city to start this morning concert regularly every month. The walkers are very eager and looking forward to it. “Classical music goes well with our morning walkers,” he added. 

