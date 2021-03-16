Nearly 17 junior doctors hospitalised due to food poisoning in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 17 students of Osmania Medical College (OMC) had to be rushed in to the Gandhi Hospital at late Monday night after they complained of severe diarrhoea and nausea. The students who belong to various batches were diagnosed with food poisoning and are currently being treated at the Gandhi Hospital.

It is being investigated whether these students got the infection from one of the staff at the college canteen, who was suffering from fever, chills and diarrhoea. The staff of the canteen are also being run through with medical investigations for the same.

"The condition of these students is stable and they will be discharged by Tuesday night. They have been admitted in a dedicated ward for doctors at Gandhi Hospital," said Dr P Shashikala, Principal, Osmania Medical College.

