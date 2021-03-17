Bank fraud: ED attaches properties worth Rs 32 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached six immovable and four movable properties held in the name of Narender Kumar Patel, Madhu Maruswamy, Jigishben Patel and M/s Inrhythm Energy Limited, all totalling to Rs 31.89 crore, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a bank fraud case. The attached assets are located in and around Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam and belong to accused Narender Kumar Patel, his family members and their associates.

ED initiated investigation based on three FIRs registered by the CBI and one FIR registered by the Hyderabad Police against Narender, Maruswamy and others for defrauding several banks to the tune of Rs 155.43 crore. The ED had also filed a prosecution complaint against Narender and seven other accused. However, Narender, his wife Jigishben and Maruswamy fled India and settled in the USA. In January, 2021, with the help of immigration authorities, the ED managed to intercept Narender when he landed at the Ahmedabad International Airport. He was arrested under the PMLA Act and remanded to ED Custody.

Further investigation revealed the modus operandi adopted by Narender and Maruswamy to obtain loans from various banks. They fraudulently obtained loans of Rs 65 crore from SBI, Rs 37 crore from the erstwhile State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur, Rs 25 crore from EXIM Bank, Rs 12 crore from DCB Bank, Rs 10 crore from the erstwhile Dena Bank and Rs 9 crore from the Bank of Maharashtra, by submitting fabricated and forged property documents.