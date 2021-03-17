Hyderabad: Alcoholic man kills wife and hangs himself 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old man killed his wife and later hanged himself at his rented home in Narsingi on Tuesday. Police found that Tolum Ramana, who was an alcoholic, often harassed his wife Tolum Ratnakumari, 35, for not having children.

The couple, belonging to East Godavari district in AP, shifted to the city three months ago. Ramana worked as a driver and Ratna Kumari as domestic help. Police found that the couple had been married for more than a decade but had no children, due to which they would quarrel often.

On Monday night, Ramana killed his wife by banging her head against the wall and later hanged himself with a cable wire. Further investigation is underway, said the police.