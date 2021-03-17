Hyderabad firm 'CallHealth' to help you know the time of arrival of ambulance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CallHealth, a Hyderabad-based customer convenience platform for health care needs, said that it has integrated multiple ambulance providers to enable easy and timely access to patients. The current scope empowers patients to plan and reach the medical facility of their choice.

The services will initially be available in Hyderabad and will expand across India in a phased manner, beginning with the neighbouring states and will also be gradually integrating real time information of ambulances so that the customers will know the exact expected time of arrival (ETA) of the ambulance and live-track its movements.

“Initially, we intend to help customers discover the ambulance providers and understand their commercials. Shortly, we will progress to a real time integration of the ambulances so that customers can precisely predict the ETA and live-track the movement of the ambulance. This will provide enormous convenience for the patients, coupled with the much needed confidence in the service”, said Hari Thalapalli, CEO, CallHealth.

CallHealth will enable users to access more than 300 ambulances across five categories ranging from Basic Ambulance, Advance Ambulance, Patient Transport, Special Service ambulances and Air ambulance, which will best suit their need.

Different categories

The Basic Ambulance is meant for transporting a patient post their basic surgeries, non-emergency cases like small fractures and dizziness, discharged patients etc., will have pulse oximetry and oxygen delivery devices, besides patient bed.

The Advance Ambulance equipped with ventilator, ECG, monitoring devices and paramedic staff is meant for critical patients like those with spine injuries, brain or cardiac strokes, requiring extreme medical monitoring, ventilation, IV administration etc.

Patient Transport ambulances will cater to non-emergency and discharged patients and will have patient bed and other life-support devices. The Special Service ambulances are for premature and sick babies. Air Ambulances contain ventilators, defibrillators, trained doctors and nurses.