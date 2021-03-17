Lecturers of Narayana, Chaitanya stage protest over pending salaries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lecturers working at Sri Chaitanya and Narayana Junior Colleges staged a protest at the Dilsukhnagar Sri Chaitanya NEET campus on Tuesday. They alleged that over 4,000 lecturers working in the two colleges were being kept on the bench without pay from the time the lockdown was imposed in March, 2020.

“The management allotted 2,000 staff members for teaching classes online. Now, as the colleges have reopened, they are not appointing us back or even terminating us,” said Dr Hardhan, a Zoology lecturer from Sri Chaitnya Junior College. “Some of the lecturers got postings recently, but now the management has transferred them to far off places,” said Bhaskar Reddy, a member of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed by the corporate coaching institute’s staff.

When contacted, the management of Sri Chaitanya Junior College said, “We have transferred teachers as we have decided to make some changes in the administration. No one has lost their job.” When asked about payments of pending salaries, the management representatives refused to comment. Lecturers and even parents from the two junior colleges contended that the management collected full fees during the lockdown from students.

“We were not paid even thought no student was exempted from paying the fee,” said Tirumalesh, vice president of the JAC. According to the lecturers, the staff from Telangana are being deliberately benched by the managements. “The managements of the two colleges are run by AP natives. They have removed all the 4,000 lecturers belonging to TS and are paying lecturers from Andhra regularly,” they claimed. However, the management refuted the allegations and said that it was simply because of the new management changes.

