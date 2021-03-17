Pets, the pandemic pacifiers

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic last year, among other things, brought into focus a worrisome trend of people abandoning their pets in fear of contracting the virus. However, as the initial panic settled, many opted to adopt pets for the companionship they provide.

Pets kept their humans company when the latter had to remain locked up in their houses and adjust to a different normal. It has been long known that adopting an animal can do wonders for one’s mental health. In this piece, we talk to a few people from Hyderabad who adopted pets about their journeys so far.

‘Our saviour in pandemic’

Our puppy, Crystal, has been our saviour amid pandemic stress and boredom. In September last year, a puppy, which was being chased by bigger dogs, followed my mother home. My mother fell in love with the pup and brought her home. This move surprised me as my mom does not like dogs, but Crystal was special. She is the apple of our eyes now, and is loved equally by children from our colony. Now that she is all grown up, she takes care of the house when we go outside. She has brought us comfort and joy in a stressful year. – Vinay Joel, software professional

‘He helped me sleep better’

It was certainly pandemic which made me adopt my pet, Nutmeg. I was living alone and that added to my feeling of anxiety and fear. I could not sleep alone or well. Ever since I got my dog, he sleeps with me. This has improved the quality of my sleep, even though he wakes me up every few hours. He certainly helped me improve my mental health, but it also isolated me in a way that I stay home more now to look after him. There are barely any pet-friendly places in the city to take him to. So we end up being at home more and inviting over people. However, I am slowly figuring this out - the arrangements of leaving him alone without aggravating his separation anxiety.– Supriya Reddy, operations manager

A pet parent by accident

I became a pet parent by accident. In March last year, a littler of six puppies were born under my house, out of which three died in a car accident. I brought the other three home as they were too small to survive on the road. I wanted to put them up for adoption eventually. After one of them got adopted, the lockdown hit us and the other two became my pets by default. But now, Scooby and Cookie are family. Of course, I am still looking for a home for them if anyone wants to adopt them. They are amazing companions and help me de-stress. They follow me wherever I go and ask for belly rubs. They make every day special.

– Arun D Yellamaty, social entrepreneur

‘My cute cat thinks she is protecting me’

The pandemic stress did push me to adopt a pet, and I hoped my cat, Genie, would improve my mental health. But the first few months with her were difficult. This was my first pet and I had to do a lot of figuring out, too. I probably made a bunch of mistakes raising her. But now that I know her, I feel much better around her. Raising a kitten has several challenges especially if she doesn’t have a sibling. She can be lonely, but extremely playful at the same time. You might not have it in you to entertain her at all times. She might throw tantrums and cry a lot. But it’s only much later that you realise that it is just a phase. Right now, I love everything she does. She sleeps with me, she always has. She thinks she’s protecting me.– Neha Mathur, software professional

‘We adopted a pregnant cow’

In January 2020, we adopted a five-month pregnant cow that belonged to our milkman. He was unable to take care of her and provide her the necessary nutrition. So, my father, Vishnu Prasad Avasarala, decided to adopt her to provide her the best supplements, fodder, environment and medical assistance. It is a rarity to see a cow in a place like Dammaiguda, and we became the subject of much awe in our colony. We named the cow Shankari and she is family now. Cows are gentle creatures and are similar to other pets. She likes to sleep in our laps and licks us affectionately. My sister and I take turns to clean her shed and feed her. She brings us a lot of joy every day. – Akhila Avasarala,student

