13 graduate as Radar Controllers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A graduation ceremony was held at the Air Traffic Control Officers Training Establishment (ATCOTE) at the Air Force Academy on Wednesday to mark the successful completion of the 138th Air Traffic Surveillance Services (ATSS) course.

Thirteen officers, including nine from the Indian Air Force, three from the Indian Navy, and one from the Indian Coast Guard graduated as Radar Controllers. Flight Lieutenant A Varadharajan was adjudged First in Order of Merit, Best in Theory and Best in Practical.