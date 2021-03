By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police on Wednesday arrested a habitual offender for his involvement in several property thefts, and recovered 63 gm of gold jewellery from him at KPHB.

Mohd Ayaz Ahmed, who holds a Master’s degree, was involved in 87 offences in different parts of Hyderabad, for which he was arrested earlier and released on bail.

In the past week, he looted two houses in KPHB. Inquiries revealed that the 40-year-old accused, a father of two, used to burgle houses only during the day.