GHMC, Water Board pin hopes on Telangana Budget

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cash-strapped GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) are looking forward to a generous allocation in the State Budget which will be presented on Thursday. The GHMC has submitted a proposal of about Rs 2,300 crore to the government for the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), Comprehensive Road Management Programme (CRMP), construction of 2BHKs, modernisation of nalas and storm water drains.

The proposals that have been sent to the government for various developmental works includes Rs 170 crore for modernisation of canals, storm water drains, Rs 445 crore for land , Rs 560 crore for greenery and Rs 296 crore for other developmental works.The GHMC is currently struggling to pay its staff every month. This is despite an increase in revenue from property tax, building permission fees and trade licenses etc.

HMWS&SB seeks Rs 5,500 crore

The Water Board has submitted proposals to the tune of Rs 5,500 crore to the government. The board has sought Rs 2,500 crore for implementing drinking water and sewerage works, Krishna and Godavari drinking water schemes, Rs 1,400 crore for repayment of loans, Rs 1,600 crore for power tariff and implementation of free 20KL drinking water supply.