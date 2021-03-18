STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC, Water Board pin hopes on Telangana Budget

The Water Board has submitted proposals to the tune of Rs 5,500 crore to the government.

Published: 18th March 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Budget

Budget (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cash-strapped GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) are looking forward to a generous allocation in the State Budget which will be presented on Thursday. The GHMC has submitted a proposal of about Rs 2,300 crore to the government for the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), Comprehensive Road Management Programme (CRMP), construction of 2BHKs, modernisation of nalas and storm water drains.

The proposals that have been sent to the government for various developmental works includes Rs 170 crore for modernisation of canals, storm water drains, Rs 445 crore for land , Rs 560 crore for greenery and Rs 296 crore for other developmental works.The GHMC is currently struggling to pay its staff every month. This is despite an increase in revenue from property tax, building permission fees and trade licenses etc.  

HMWS&SB seeks Rs 5,500 crore

The Water Board has submitted proposals to the tune of Rs 5,500 crore to the government. The board has sought Rs 2,500 crore for implementing drinking water and sewerage works, Krishna and Godavari drinking water schemes, Rs 1,400 crore for repayment of loans, Rs 1,600 crore for power tariff and implementation of free 20KL drinking water supply. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana budget Hyderabad
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp