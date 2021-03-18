Healthcare now at home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Last year, hospitals in Hyderabad tried out tele counselling or virtual conuselling. The pandemic also introduced us to the concept of staying at home and getting treated. Although it started in a small way in 2020, doorstep treatment seems to have picked up in 2021. More and more hospitals have introduced and have worked out door step delivery of almost all services.

Medicover Hospitals India on Wednesday launched Medicover Home Healthcare services to reach out to all the patients at their home for their healthcare needs on Wednesday. The service allows people who require extra care to remain in their homes, reducing the burden otherwise shouldered by health care facilities. The services also can be less expensive than these other facilities.

Dr Sateesh Kumar Kailasam, Director for Emergency Medicine at Medicover hospitals, who is spearheading this initiative said “From entry to exit of the patient now brings the new healthcare convenience for the patients at home. We understand the various needs of the patient post-discharge from the hospital and decided to be with them at home when they need us the most.”

The hospital also launched ‘Medicovered’, an application designed for the patient that will facilitate booking appointments, health checkups for their hospital visit, requesting an ambulance, ordering medicines at home & booking any service of Medicover Home Healthcare. Patients can also view their bills, lab reports & their history of previous visits to the hospital. This will serve the vision of Medicover going paperless for the OPD journey of the patient.

Neeraj Lal, Senior Vice President of the hospital, said “Home healthcare is the only way where we can connect with the patients after they get discharged from the hospital which will improve the continuity of care. And with the Medicovered application, like BookMyShow, patients can easily choose the available slots & book appointments, health checkups & other home healthcare services in few clicks. This is going to transform the patient experience by making their journey more convenient & comfortable.

As a hospital, we rarely go a step further to take care of the patients after they are discharged from the premises. A study reveals that only 35% of the overall care is provided by the care provided in a hospital and if we leave the patient after discharge, the patient is alone in his 65% of the recovery journey. In order to be in touch with the patient & be accessible to them, we have launched this service. Now, patients can avail of services of doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, home sample collections and medicine deliveries at their doorstep.

More players join in

Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccination has reached the second phase and senior citizens and people over 45 with comorbidities have started being vaccinated. One of the key challenges is the lack of access for the bedridden and ailing elderlies. It is difficult for these people to visit any hospital even when they are willing to get vaccinated. Some senior citizens have reduced mobility and are facing issues in reaching the vaccination centre.

There are many who can avail vaccination at their homes only. According to experts, elderly people are more vulnerable to the virus. Senior citizen service firm Portea with operations in Hyderabad has also started this service more vigorously this year. At some centers it has been seen that senior citizens are being called on ‘No Vaccine Day’ and they are turned back just to come again another day.

Lack of vaccination centres near their homes is forcing them to travel to different parts of the city to get the anti-virus dose. This is why it becomes crucial to allow accredited home health care providers to offer people to get vaccinated in their homes. Door step treatment seems closer home now.