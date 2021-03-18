Hyderabad: Debt drives elderly ryot to suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Loss of crops and increasing burden from debts forced an elderly groundnut farmer to end his life in Doulatabad mandal of Vikarabad district. Kummari Narsimhulu, 67, was found hanging in a cattle shed in his field on Wednesday morning, the police said.

N Vishwajan, sub-inspector, Doultabad police station, said a case had been registered and further investigation was in process. According to the police, Narsimhulu belonged to Kowdeed village of Doulatabad and owned around two acres of agricultural land in the village.

He cultivated groundnut in the land, but his most recent crop was damaged, leaving him with huge losses. Moreover, he had borrowed huge amounts of money from different people in the village and invested it in the crop. In addition to the crop loss, the burden of debts was also troubling him, as he could not pay the interest on time.Based on a complaint from Bheemappa, the police initiated a probe.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.