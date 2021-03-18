Hyderabad trafficking racket busted, four arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Human Trafficking Wing of the Rachakonda police busted an inter-country human trafficking racket and rescued four women pushed into prostitution from a lodge in LB Nagar. The rescued victims belong to Bangladesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Police also arrested four organisers and an employee of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Department and four customers as well.

Based on a tip-off, police raided the Sai Durga Lodge at RTC Colony and nabbed Desineni Venkateshwar Rao, the owner of the lodge, and his associate Mandla Avinash.

They later found four men with the trafficked women in four different rooms. Rao had taken the lodge on a rent of Rs 75,000 per month in February 2021. Avinash and his wife were arrested recently in a similar case and came out on bail 10 days ago.