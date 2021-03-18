STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Illegal’ spin speed breakers near Army School finally removed

The protest intensified after a road accident occurred reportedly because of the speed breakers. 

Published: 18th March 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 09:44 AM

KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials on Wednesday demolished the illegal spin speed breakers (multiple speed breakers) on the RK Puram All Saints Road opposite the Army School. This comes after Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao directed Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar to look into the complaints of the residents of the Secunderabad Cantonment about the Local Military Authority’s (LMA) illegal construction. 

“Request @arvindkumar_ias and @CommissionrGHMC to discuss with the local military authorities to find a quick solution [sic],” he tweeted on Tuesday. Earlier this week, several residents raised their voice against the construction of the spin speed breakers. 

“To curb the mobility of commuters, the LMA was constructing four speed breakers, which are 100 m apart. This is illegal and causes inconvenience to commuters,” S Vijay, a resident, informed Express. The protest intensified after a road accident occurred reportedly because of the speed breakers. 

“On Tuesday, a faculty from the Army School fell and broke his arm. He had to undergo surgery. This is not the first time that something like this has happened,” CS Chandrashekar, secretary of the Federation of Northeastern Colonies of Secunderabad, said. 

“The unauthorised speed breakers have been removed. However, since it is an accident-prone zone, speed-control measures such as a scientific breaker will be put in place,” Arvind Kumar said.

