Top 50 girl students from every district in India to win scholarships 

The BLEAP Microsoft Centre of NIOS Excellence will also house a digital Device Library that will help students who cannot afford to purchase the device for e-learning, to borrow devices.

Both initiatives support girl children to complete their school education by enabling them to be job-ready.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ed4All, a digital education platform joined hands with Microsoft to offer top 50 girls in every district of India scholarships to study from class 9 to 12 on NIOS Curriculum, and to set up first-of-its-kind digital library in anchor NIOS Study Centres across the country to enable children access digital content on devices.

Both initiatives support girl children to complete their school education by enabling them to be job-ready. Besides access to technologies such as AI and Azure, the initiative is also set to provide access to a wide selection of certified technology courses by Microsoft and Pearson’s Certiport, and fully prepare them to be inducted into the workforce.  

The BLEAP Microsoft Centre of NIOS Excellence will also house a digital Device Library that will help students who cannot afford to purchase the device for e-learning, to borrow devices. Ed4All also rolled out over 400 scholarships for girl students across eight districts of India, starting with Faridabad in Haryana.
Sanjay Viswanathan, Chairman – AdiGroup and Co-founder, Ed4All, said “We know from McKinsey study that India can add c.25% to her GDP by bringing girls to schools, educating them and making them job ready. We know timing of our initiative is relevant to India in current pandemic context”.

Navtez Bal, Executive Director - Education & Public Sector, Microsoft said, “The digital transformation of India is driving demand for tech-enabled jobs across every industry and with it the need for digital skills. We are deeply invested in creating a digital skills and education ecosystem that prepares India’s youth for the jobs of the future. Providing equal opportunity and access to digital skills for young girls is an important part of this journey and our partnership with Ed4All is a strong step in that direction.”

The programme is designed and developed for regular school education from accessibility, convenience, efficacy, and affordability perspectives, to help build the Foundation to succeed in life. It is a first-of-its-kind digital product for complete school education, based on NIOS (The National Institute of Open Schooling) curriculum and Microsoft Learn Curriculum. 

Aimed at millions of students – and those who could not pursue education in their early life – to study, learn, take exams, and complete their formal school education, online. Students can learn at their own pace, schedule, location and learning capacity. With Govt-recognised and legitimate certification available from NIOS, an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Education (Govt of India), and Microsoft, the student has every aspect of formal School education covered with BLEAP. More power to girls!

