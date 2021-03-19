Hyderabad to hit the RRRoad!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To further boost connectivity between the capital city of Hyderabad and the rest of the State, a handsome sum has been allocated for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project in the 2021-22 Budget presented by Finance Minister Harish Rao on Thursday. The RRR, which will be 348 km long and 30 km away from the existing Outer Ring Road, is being given Rs 750 crore to ensure smooth acquisition of lands.

The project primarily aims to link the city with the peripheral areas. After its completion, travel time and vehicle operating costs are expected to go down by a great deal. IT centres, logistic parks, pharma industries and recreational facilities would be established around the project.

Apart from this, development of rural roads as a whole has received a major push in this year’s Budget with Rs 958 crore being allocated for the same. Specifically, the government has allocated Rs 300 crore to build double line roads from mandals to district headquarters to facilitate better travel in every district. “For the repair of roads affected by floods and for their regular maintenance, an amount of Rs 800 crore has been allocated to the Roads and Buildings Department,” said the Finance Minister on Thursday, while focussing on the several roads that were washed away during 2020-October floods.

Additionally, to promote connectivity in certain regions, sanction has been accorded for 21 new ROBs and RUBs. For this, an amount of Rs 400 crore has been earmarked, said Harish. On the whole, the Roads and Buildings Department has been given an amount of Rs 8,788 crore in the 2021-22 Budget. While roads were given priority this year, no allocation was made for laying of railway lines.

