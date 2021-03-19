STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad to hit the RRRoad!

Budget 2021-22 allocates Rs 750 crore for Regional Ring Road project, aimed at connecting the city with the rest of TS

Published: 19th March 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao seeks blessings from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao before presenting the Budget on Thursday. Ministers V Srinivas Goud, Koppula Eshwar and Vemula Prashanth Reddy ar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To further boost connectivity between the capital city of Hyderabad and the rest of the State, a handsome sum has been allocated for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project in the 2021-22 Budget presented by Finance Minister Harish Rao on Thursday. The RRR, which will be 348 km long and 30 km away from the existing Outer Ring Road, is being given Rs 750 crore to ensure smooth acquisition of lands. 

The project primarily aims to link the city with the peripheral areas. After its completion, travel time and vehicle operating costs are expected to go down by a great deal. IT centres, logistic parks, pharma industries and recreational facilities would be established around the project.

Apart from this, development of rural roads as a whole has received a major push in this year’s Budget with Rs 958 crore being allocated for the same.  Specifically, the government has allocated Rs 300 crore to build double line roads from mandals to district headquarters to facilitate better travel in every district. “For the repair of roads affected by floods and for their regular maintenance, an amount of Rs 800 crore has been allocated to the Roads and Buildings Department,” said the Finance Minister on Thursday, while focussing on the several roads that were washed away during 2020-October floods.

Additionally, to promote connectivity in certain regions, sanction has been accorded for 21 new ROBs and RUBs. For this, an amount of Rs 400 crore has been earmarked, said Harish. On the whole, the Roads and Buildings Department has been given an amount of Rs 8,788 crore in the 2021-22 Budget. While roads were given priority this year, no allocation was made for laying of railway lines.

Harish’s puja before Budget

   Before presenting the Budget in the Assembly, Finance Minister T Harish Rao participated in the Brahmotsavams of Jubilee Hills Venkateswara Swami temple and offered special prayers. He exuded confidence that the Budget would help the State’s development and welfare of the people
  Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy presented Budget 2021-22 in the Legislative Council on Thursday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad RRR project
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp