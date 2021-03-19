STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India yet to enforce equal social rights: Professor Ch Hanumantha Rao

Though India is electorally a strong democracy with equal political rights, the enforcement of equal social and economic rights has not happened yet.

homeless man, poor, poverty, income inequality

A homeless man sleeping on the sidewalk. (Photo | Pexels.com)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Global warming and climate change are happening in tandem, raising inequalities, making the poor more susceptible to its repercussions, said Prof Ch Hanumantha Rao, while presenting a research paper on ‘Rising Inequalities in Income in India: Key Role of Socio-Political Factor’, at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS). 

Prof Ch Hanumantha Rao said: “Though India is electorally a strong democracy with equal political rights, the enforcement of equal social and economic rights has not happened yet. Social and political mobilisation on common issues are the need of the hour to counter income inequalities.”

The session, chaired by Prof E Revathi, Director of CESS, was attended by Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairperson B Vinod Kumar, Prof D Narsimha Reddy, Prof Purendra Prasad, Prof Rama Mohan and senior journalist K Ramachandra Murthy.

