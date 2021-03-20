STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Happy, funky, veggie

Craggy Cafe in Triveni Nagar is bringing a range of veggie options from momos to Chinese to Paratas

Published: 20th March 2021 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Simple  fare seems to be in short supply these days. For example, simple vegetarian food eateries are a rarity when you travel a little beyond Abids and Koti towards Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, and Aasmangad in Hyderabad. “Most food entrepreneurs shy away from setting up vegetarian eateries in this part as they believe it won’t sell owing to its proximity to Old Hyderabad and the biryanis and haleems available there. Seeing this gap, we started the Craggy Cafe in Triveni Nagar at Gaddiannaram,” says Pratap Jain, partner of the cafe that opened two weeks ago.

This little 20-seater place near the Triveni Nagar arch caters to Gen X with its funky interiors made of colourful lanterns sourced from Haridwar, a painting of Charminar, colourful tables and chairs, and a distinct outdoors vibe. With a selfie point, an accent wall for Instagrammable photos and social media update discounts, the Jains seem to know how to attract the youngsters to their place near Malakpet.

“The area was pretty rough and it took us some time to transform it into this space. That is why we call
it craggy, meaning rough or uneven, but with a wild touch,” says Sushil Jain, another partner of the venture. While Pratap runs a travel agency, Pratap has a mouth freshener business and it’s their passion to establish a ‘cool, young, veggie’ place that made them start this.

Craggy Cafe has an all-day diner menu and runs from 7 am to 11 pm, catering to every taste bud. While mornings are about sumptuous South Indian breakfast, on the menu is a rare delicacy called Thatte Idli, a Mysore idli made with dosas batter. The cafe owners say they are the first to introduce this unique idli in Hyderabad.

The cafe also has a big array of Chinese, Indian snacks, parathas (with a Parathawala outlet which shares space with Craggy) and Maggi varieties besides thick milkshakes and coffees. “Among our must-haves are the Vegetarian Momos with the spicy garlic chutney and Sunday special Club Kachori.” They are also available on food aggregator apps and that is the reason why the food comes in containers, instead of regular ceramic plates.

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi kalanidhi@newindianexpress. com @mkalanidhi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp