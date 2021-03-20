Happy, funky, veggie

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

HYDERABAD : Simple fare seems to be in short supply these days. For example, simple vegetarian food eateries are a rarity when you travel a little beyond Abids and Koti towards Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, and Aasmangad in Hyderabad. “Most food entrepreneurs shy away from setting up vegetarian eateries in this part as they believe it won’t sell owing to its proximity to Old Hyderabad and the biryanis and haleems available there. Seeing this gap, we started the Craggy Cafe in Triveni Nagar at Gaddiannaram,” says Pratap Jain, partner of the cafe that opened two weeks ago.

This little 20-seater place near the Triveni Nagar arch caters to Gen X with its funky interiors made of colourful lanterns sourced from Haridwar, a painting of Charminar, colourful tables and chairs, and a distinct outdoors vibe. With a selfie point, an accent wall for Instagrammable photos and social media update discounts, the Jains seem to know how to attract the youngsters to their place near Malakpet.

“The area was pretty rough and it took us some time to transform it into this space. That is why we call

it craggy, meaning rough or uneven, but with a wild touch,” says Sushil Jain, another partner of the venture. While Pratap runs a travel agency, Pratap has a mouth freshener business and it’s their passion to establish a ‘cool, young, veggie’ place that made them start this.

Craggy Cafe has an all-day diner menu and runs from 7 am to 11 pm, catering to every taste bud. While mornings are about sumptuous South Indian breakfast, on the menu is a rare delicacy called Thatte Idli, a Mysore idli made with dosas batter. The cafe owners say they are the first to introduce this unique idli in Hyderabad.

The cafe also has a big array of Chinese, Indian snacks, parathas (with a Parathawala outlet which shares space with Craggy) and Maggi varieties besides thick milkshakes and coffees. “Among our must-haves are the Vegetarian Momos with the spicy garlic chutney and Sunday special Club Kachori.” They are also available on food aggregator apps and that is the reason why the food comes in containers, instead of regular ceramic plates.

