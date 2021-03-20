Hyderabad man post abusive content CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao and cops on Facebook

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A complaint was lodged with the Hyderabad cybercrime police on Friday, against a man who posted abusive content about Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and the Police Department on Facebook.

The accused Suraj Kumar Batti, who runs a group on Facebook, published a post, which claimed that the police, CM and IT Minister were misusing their powers and harassing individuals affiliated to a certain political party. In his post, the accused compared the CM and IT Minister to terrorists.

Police said that the post had gone viral on social media. A person named Narsimha lodged a complaint with the DGP, seeking action against Batti for his ‘objectionable’ post.