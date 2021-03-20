Hyderabad police constable held for riding bike in drunken state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A police constable deputed to Bahadurpura police station in the city was caught driving in an inebriated condition at Vanasthalipuram. His alcohol level was 145 mg dl BAC. According to police, the constable Rajujoni Arun, a resident of Malakpet, was riding his bike in a drunken state.

At Vanasthalipuram, he picked up a fight with a group of transgender persons. Alerted by them, a patrolling team rushed to the spot. Arun also got into a fight with patrolling staff. He was arrested and shifted to the Traffic Police station at Vanasthalipuram for a breath analyser test. The police have registered a case against Arun.