TEDxIIT Hyd on March 21

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The online edition of TEDx- IITHyderabad will be held on March 21 from 10 am to 4:30 pm. The speakers are Vimal Chandran (visual artist), Aruna M Bahuguna (Indian Police Service - Director General of Police Retd), Kamal Nayak (founder & director of Good Universe NGO), Meghnad (associate editor at Newslaundry),Pooja Dagli (co-founder of Robin Hood Academy), Anahita Sarabhai (performer, activist, poet, founder director of QueerAbad), Swami Sarvapriyananda (monk-incharge, Head of the Vedanta Society, New York) and Tejas Sidnal (founder of Carbon Craft Design).

TEDxIITHyderabad is a group of motivated students from various disciplines who promise to provide their audience with a memorable experience at a global event featuring world-class speakers from a plethora of fields. They aim to bring together people and organizations with the shared purpose of promoting extraordinary ideas. For more information, check out their website.