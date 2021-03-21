STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyberabad police trace teens who fell in love via ShareChat, fled home

According to the police, the boy, who hails from Rajasthan, befriended the girl from Meerut through social media platforms such as ShareChat and Facebook.

Published: 21st March 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

cyber crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Human Trafficking Wing of Cyberabad police recently traced a teenage girl and boy who had eloped from their respective cities, and handed them over to Meerut police in Uttra Pradesh for further action. 

According to the police, the boy, who hails from Rajasthan, befriended the girl from Meerut through social media platforms such as ShareChat and Facebook. They fell in love and on the boy’s insistence, the girl left home and went to Rajasthan. The two then fled to Hyderabad in February 2021. 

Meanwhile, the girl’s parents had lodged a missing complaint at Ganganagar police station in Meerut district, following which, a kidnapping case was registered.

During investigation, the UP police traced the location of the girl and the boy to Telangana. The UP police asked the Women Safety Wing of Telangana to trace the girl and the boy. 

Since their location was found in Gachibowli of Cyberabad commissionerate, the AHTU of Cyberabad was roped in. On investigation, it was found that the boy had bought a SIM card using a fake address and used 30 IMEIs numbers on nine different mobile phones.

On obtaining the call data and location from different phone numbers and location of the mobile phones, the victim and the juvenile boy were traced.

Inquiries revealed that the boy was previously involved in a bike theft case in Rajasthan. In Hyderabad, he was working as a labourer. They were counselled and handed over to the UP police, said officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber crime Cyberabad
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp