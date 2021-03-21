Cyberabad police trace teens who fell in love via ShareChat, fled home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Human Trafficking Wing of Cyberabad police recently traced a teenage girl and boy who had eloped from their respective cities, and handed them over to Meerut police in Uttra Pradesh for further action.

According to the police, the boy, who hails from Rajasthan, befriended the girl from Meerut through social media platforms such as ShareChat and Facebook. They fell in love and on the boy’s insistence, the girl left home and went to Rajasthan. The two then fled to Hyderabad in February 2021.

Meanwhile, the girl’s parents had lodged a missing complaint at Ganganagar police station in Meerut district, following which, a kidnapping case was registered.

During investigation, the UP police traced the location of the girl and the boy to Telangana. The UP police asked the Women Safety Wing of Telangana to trace the girl and the boy.

Since their location was found in Gachibowli of Cyberabad commissionerate, the AHTU of Cyberabad was roped in. On investigation, it was found that the boy had bought a SIM card using a fake address and used 30 IMEIs numbers on nine different mobile phones.

On obtaining the call data and location from different phone numbers and location of the mobile phones, the victim and the juvenile boy were traced.

Inquiries revealed that the boy was previously involved in a bike theft case in Rajasthan. In Hyderabad, he was working as a labourer. They were counselled and handed over to the UP police, said officials.