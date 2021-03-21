Hyderabad SI hurt as car crashes into idle tractor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A sub-inspector (SI) sustained injuries after the car he was travelling in crashed into a stationary tractor that was parked without any indicators on the ORR on Saturday.

SI P Naresh, deputed to Hyderabad city police, was rushed to DRDO Apollo Hospital and is now out of danger, while his wife and a relative, who were travelling in the same car, escaped unhurt.

Pahadishareef Inspector S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said the tractor was on duty and attending to repairs on the ORR. “The tractor driver, did not take any precautions, and had stopped the vehicle on Lane 1, resulting in the accident. A case has been registered against the tractor driver,” said Vishnu.