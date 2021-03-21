Man from Hyderabad held for sharing obscene video of girl on social media

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A man was arrested from Hyderabad for sharing objectionable video of a girl from Jagatsinghpur town on social media five years back.

The incident occurred in 2016 when the accused, Seikh Akram of Balibisi had gone to the victim’s house.

Seikh knew the victim. After reaching the girl’s house, Seikh offered her cold drink laced with drugs.

The victim fell unconscious after 10 minutes following which Seikh stripped her and recorded it in his cellphone.

Once the victim regained consciousness, Seikh asked her to marry him and when she refused, he shared the video on a WhatsApp group.

The victim’s father lodged an FIR with Jagatsinghpur police station basing on which a case was registered. Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajanikant Mishra said Seikh was hiding in Hyderabad after the incident.