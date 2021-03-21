Songs of sparrows to echo better in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to provide more dwelling spaces for the sparrows, whose numbers have been dwindling over the years, Government Chief Whip for Telangana Legislative Assembly Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar launched an awareness programme named ‘Gift a Nest’, on the occasion of World Sparrow Day on Saturday.

The event, held at the KBR National Park in Hyderabad, witnessed participation by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Sobha, other senior officials of the State Forest Department, bird watchers and members of the KBR National Park Walkers’ Association.

A woman gifts a nest for sparrows to another

person, at KBR Park in Hyderabad on Saturday

While addressing the gathering, Bhaskkar requested everyone to gift bird nests made using natural materials to their friends and families on various occasion so that the nests can be placed in multiple localities. Later in the day, he gifted a bird’s nest to Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy.

Speaking at the event in KBR, PCCF R Sobha pointed out that everyone has childhood memories of seeing sparrows in their surroundings and it has to be ensured that the next generations also get a chance to cherish the same. Various studies have reported that setting up of artificial nests will help increase the population of sparrows, especially in urban areas as habitat destruction has been cited as one of the major reasons behind their declining numbers. A study taken up by ornithologists from Professor Jayashankar Agricultural University in 2015-16 reported 64% occupation in the artificial nests installed by them.