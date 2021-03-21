STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Songs of sparrows to echo better in Hyderabad

Later in the day, he gifted a bird’s nest to Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy. 

Published: 21st March 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Sparrow

Representational image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to provide more dwelling spaces for the sparrows, whose numbers have been dwindling over the years, Government Chief Whip for Telangana Legislative Assembly Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar launched an awareness programme named ‘Gift a Nest’, on the occasion of World Sparrow Day on Saturday. 

The event, held at the KBR National Park in Hyderabad, witnessed participation by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Sobha, other senior officials of the State Forest Department, bird watchers and members of the KBR National Park Walkers’ Association. 

A woman gifts a nest for sparrows to another
person, at KBR Park in Hyderabad on Saturday

While addressing the gathering, Bhaskkar requested everyone to gift bird nests made using natural materials to their friends and families on various occasion so that the nests can be placed in multiple localities. Later in the day, he gifted a bird’s nest to Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy. 

Speaking at the event in KBR, PCCF R Sobha pointed out that everyone has childhood memories of seeing sparrows in their surroundings and it has to be ensured that the next generations also get a chance to cherish the same. Various studies have reported that setting up of artificial nests will help increase the population of sparrows, especially in urban areas as habitat destruction has been cited as one of the major reasons behind their declining numbers. A study taken up by ornithologists from Professor Jayashankar Agricultural University in 2015-16 reported 64% occupation in the artificial nests installed by them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hyderabad Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar Gift a Nest Telangana
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp