Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to approach international agencies for funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With no funds available to improve critical nalas in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), through the State government, will approach external aided agencies including the World Bank, Green Climate Fund and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for funds.

Though a Comprehensive Flood Mitigation Plan for Hyderabad has been prepared by the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), the GHMC does not have the required monetary resources for the project.

The SNDP has submitted a detailed report to the State government stating that a whopping Rs 950 crore will be required for the nala widening and remodelling project. Of the Rs 950 crore, Rs 300 crore will be for remodelling the nalas, Rs 250 crore for construction of retaining walls, and Rs 400 crore for bridges and culverts.

Many of the nalas have narrowed down due to encroachments and lack of monitoring. The SNDP has identified critical primary nalas under all GHMC zones in consultation with zonal commissioners and engineers concerned.

The major nalas that needs immediate attention include 15 in the LB Nagar zone, nine in Kukatpally zone, three in Serilingampally zone, nine in Khairatabad zone, four in Chariminar zone and nine in Secunderabad zone. For the current financial year, not much funds were allocated for nala improvement.

Short of funds

Though a Comprehensive Flood Mitigation Plan for the city has been prepared by the SNDP, the GHMC does not have the money for the project

Rs 950 crore for nala revival

The SNDP has submitted a detailed report to the State government stating that `950 crore will be required for the nala remodelling work