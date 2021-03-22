Hyderabad vendor files complaint against traffic inspector for collecting mamools

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A vendor from Charminar lodged a complaint with Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, seeking action against traffic inspector K Srinivas Rao and other traffic police for allegedly collecting 'mamools' from vendors in the area.

According to the complaint lodged by Mohammed Younus (25), his family members have been carrying out small-scale business activities at Charminar for the past 30 years. "Since a few months, we are facing problems with traffic inspector K Srinivas Rao, GD writer Santosh Kumar and a police constable who are harassing us," stated Younus’ complaint.