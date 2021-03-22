TRS leader under Hyderabad police scanner for posing with firearm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours after the video of a TRS leader brandishing a firearm during the MLC poll celebrations at the Telangana Bhavan went viral on social media, the Banjara Hills police began making inquiries into the incident.

One Kattela Srinivas Yadav who took part in the revelry on Saturday tried to open fire into the air. However, his friends stopped him from doing so. Later, he returned the weapon to his pocket. Police officials said that they have not received any official complaint, but will nonetheless inquire whether Srinivas had a licence for the firearm.