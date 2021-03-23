STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 vaccine: Hyderabad's Virchow Biotech to produce Sputnik V

The technology transfer is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, followed by the full-scale commercial production of Sputnik V, RDIF and Virchow Biotech said in a joint statement.

A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Russia's sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has announced a manufacturing partnership with Hyderabad-based Virchow Biotech Private Limited to produce up to 200 million doses per year of COVID-19 vaccine - Sputnik V. 

The technology transfer is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, followed by the full-scale commercial production of Sputnik V, RDIF and Virchow Biotech said in a joint statement. "The agreement with Virchow Biotech is an important step to facilitate the full-scale local production of the vaccine in India and to supply our international partners globally," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

"We are glad to sign a cooperation agreement with RDIF to produce the vaccine. Virchow's proven capabilities in large-scale drug substance manufacturing should help meet the global demand," Virchow Biotech MD Tummuru Murali said.

