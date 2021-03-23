Hyderabad man gets five-year jail for cheating physically challenged Dalit woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 42-year-old man, Sesharao, who was accused of cheating a physically challenged Dalit woman under the pretext of marriage at Kushaiguda in 2013, has been sentenced to five years in prison. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000.

The victim, after her husband’s death, met Sesharao, a TV mechanic in 2008. They later entered into a relationship. The victim and her daughter moved into Sesharao’s house at Kushaiguda, as he promised to marry her and take care of her daughter.

He took Rs 2.40 lakh from the woman. Sesharao tried to force the woman to get her daughter to have sexual intercourse with him. Unable to bear the harassment, she approached police and a case was registered.