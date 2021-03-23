STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabadis heading to offbeat destinations like Mulki, Yana Rocks

A survey also pointed out that Khajaguda Hills and Warangal Fort is gaining ground with tourists
 

Published: 23rd March 2021 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As travellers look forward to ticking-off more destinations from their domestic travel bucket list, travel to some of the undiscovered and unexplored destinations is expected to become a trend in 2021. Booking data on MakeMyTrip indicates that more than 35% of leisure travellers from Hyderabad are travelling to explore and discover some of the best-kept travel secrets in states of in Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi.

Some of these off-beat destinations include Mulki, and Yana Rocks in Karnataka; and Borra Caves, Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh; and Gulf of Mannar and Samanar Hills in Tamil Nadu among others. While travellers are increasingly warming up to idea of taking long-distance vacations within the country, nearly 45% of travellers from the state are opting for staycations closer home or within 300kms from their home city. 

Leisure travellers from Hyderabad are back to satiating their travel wanderlust following months of limited to no travel in the previous year. As various international leisure destinations remain out of bounds, leisure travellers from the state are turning inwards to planning staycations in Hyderabad or travelling to some of the unexplored or lesser known leisure hotspots in other states. To encourage travellers to rediscover India, the travel firm recently launched the #MyIndia campaign to inspire travellers to add some of the hidden travel gems across the country’s 28 states and eight Union territories to their travel list this year.

As part of the campaign, the company is also inviting travellers to participate in a contest to become their travel ambassador. Within Telangana, some of the hidden gems that people are exploring include Papikondalu, Khajaguda Hills, Warangal Fort. As per latest booking patterns on MakeMyTrip, more than 35% of the tourist footfall seen by the state is from states including Maharastra, Karnataka,  Tamil Nadu and Delhi. 

