STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Preventing DVT - A guide towards healthy living

In certain cases, these clots can be dangerous when they get separated from the veins in one’s legs and move to other parts of the body like lungs via the circulatory system.

Published: 23rd March 2021 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did you know that you can prevent Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) through a few lifestyle changes? March is DVT awareness month. In this article, let’s take a look at the condition and the treatment options.

What is it? 

Blood clots can develop in any place of the body – legs, shoulders, heart and sometimes, even the brain. Sometimes, these clots are developed in the deep veins inside our body which are located deep under our skin. When these clots form in those deep veins, the condition is known as Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT). Symptoms might not show up in every case. But symptoms which can be recognised include swelling, pain, and tenderness, often in the legs. In certain cases, these clots can be dangerous when they get separated from the veins in one’s legs and move to other parts of the body like lungs via the circulatory system. Deep Vein Thrombosis of the can be life-threatening in such cases when the insoluble clot has moved from one leg into the lung, called, Pulmonary Embolism, in which broken clot blocks the artery in the lung, and cuts off the blood supply to the heart.

Risk Factors

There are three important factors that can lead to clot formation - restricted or limited physical movement, damaged blood vessels and disturbance in the pattern of the blood flow, which leads to stagnation of blood in the arteries or veins leading to formation of clots. The link between cancer and DVT is a two-way street. The risk of DVT increases up to 4-7-fold in cancer patients. Some types of cancer are more likely to cause DVT than others, such as cancers of the brain, liver, ovarian, lung, pancreas, stomach, uterus, leukemia, and lymphoma. 

Treatment and Prevention

Most cases of DVT can be treated with medicines. These medicines generally help in preventing formation of new clots. However, in rare cases where medicines are simply not enough, patients must be treated with Endovascular Treatment (thrombolysis).  DVT is mostly treated with anticoagulants, also known as blood thinners. A wearable medical fabric called compression stockings reduces the chances of the blood to pool and clot. To help prevent swelling associated with deep vein thrombosis, wearing this fabric from feet to about the level of your knees during the day for at least two years.

Lifestyle changes

Consumption of foods high in vitamin K, such as spinach, kale & other leafy greens 
Perform regular exercise to reduce your risk of disease.

(By Dr Narendranadh Meda, chief consultant vascular and endo-vascular surgeon footcare specialist, Kims Hospitals, Hyderabad)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp