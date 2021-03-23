Preventing DVT - A guide towards healthy living

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did you know that you can prevent Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) through a few lifestyle changes? March is DVT awareness month. In this article, let’s take a look at the condition and the treatment options.

What is it?

Blood clots can develop in any place of the body – legs, shoulders, heart and sometimes, even the brain. Sometimes, these clots are developed in the deep veins inside our body which are located deep under our skin. When these clots form in those deep veins, the condition is known as Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT). Symptoms might not show up in every case. But symptoms which can be recognised include swelling, pain, and tenderness, often in the legs. In certain cases, these clots can be dangerous when they get separated from the veins in one’s legs and move to other parts of the body like lungs via the circulatory system. Deep Vein Thrombosis of the can be life-threatening in such cases when the insoluble clot has moved from one leg into the lung, called, Pulmonary Embolism, in which broken clot blocks the artery in the lung, and cuts off the blood supply to the heart.

Risk Factors

There are three important factors that can lead to clot formation - restricted or limited physical movement, damaged blood vessels and disturbance in the pattern of the blood flow, which leads to stagnation of blood in the arteries or veins leading to formation of clots. The link between cancer and DVT is a two-way street. The risk of DVT increases up to 4-7-fold in cancer patients. Some types of cancer are more likely to cause DVT than others, such as cancers of the brain, liver, ovarian, lung, pancreas, stomach, uterus, leukemia, and lymphoma.

Treatment and Prevention

Most cases of DVT can be treated with medicines. These medicines generally help in preventing formation of new clots. However, in rare cases where medicines are simply not enough, patients must be treated with Endovascular Treatment (thrombolysis). DVT is mostly treated with anticoagulants, also known as blood thinners. A wearable medical fabric called compression stockings reduces the chances of the blood to pool and clot. To help prevent swelling associated with deep vein thrombosis, wearing this fabric from feet to about the level of your knees during the day for at least two years.

Lifestyle changes

Consumption of foods high in vitamin K, such as spinach, kale & other leafy greens

Perform regular exercise to reduce your risk of disease.

(By Dr Narendranadh Meda, chief consultant vascular and endo-vascular surgeon footcare specialist, Kims Hospitals, Hyderabad)